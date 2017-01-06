Northampton dog mistakenly drinks bottle of antifreeze and has life saved by vodka drip

A dog who finished off a bottle of highly poisonous anti-freeze was rushed to a vet in Northampton with fears over kidney failure.

Mischa the Maladie was kept on a vodka drip at Vets4Pets, St James Road, for several days as a way to make the dog sick and eliminate any antifreeze left in the stomach.

Vet Harry Garcia Tauman started Mischa on the drip, reasoning that pure alcohol - when issued by an expert - neutralises the effect of ethylene glycol in the antifreeze.

Head vet and practice owner Jenny Millington said: “We are all delighted that Mischa made a full recovery and are grateful to her owners for allowing us to share her story.

“Please be extra careful when using antifreeze, clean up any spills and dispose of any empty bottles straight away. We hope Mischa has learnt her lesson and won't need any more vodka.”

After almost a week, Mischa’s kidneys returned to a normal function and she underwent a detox before being allowed home to her owners, Mr and Mrs Garner.