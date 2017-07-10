Northampton diamond wedding pair story all started from a newspaper job advert

A Northampton couple, who got engaged under a canal bridge back in the 1950s, are set to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary this week.

Born in Swindon, Wiltshire, Patricia Johnson moved to Northamptonshire after spotting a job advert in her local newspaper advertising a vacancy in Yardley Gobion at Mr Fegan's Home for Boys.

The pair were wed in Yardley Gobion Congregational Church back in 1957.

Pat now 82 met Malcolm, 84, while she was taking boys from the children's home to the chapel and invited him for tea at a later date.

The pair got engaged on Valentines Day in 1957 on a cold evening under a canal bridge and soon married in July at the Yardley Gobion Congregational Church.

Pat said: "We make a train together, we have gone through some dark tunnels, but our Christian faith has kept us on the right track."

Pat's first job was in the offices at Great Western Railway and Malcolm was a draughtsman at Wolverton Carriage & Wagon Works.

After meeting in Yardley Gobion Patricia and Malcolm started a family in Far Cotton.

"We have interests that we enjoy, but we don't live in each other's pockets, you have to have your own life," she adds.

"We have tolerance and respect for each others feelings - we have never lived life just for ourselves."

The pair has four children, 10 grandchildren and two step-grandchildren as well as four great-grandchildren and has resided in Far Cotton since 1963.

During their retirement, the pair started to volunteer for the Abbey Centre Baptist Church and are both involved with catering for various events and groups, including Christmas Day dinner for lonely elderly people.

The duo are both founding members of the Abbey Community Theatre and between them have acted, designed sets and directed a number of plays, always finding a number of ways to keep busy.

On Thursday, July 13 the pair will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary together on holiday in Morecambe.