Northampton dancers dazzle at Disney parade

Pupils from a Northampton dance school have had their dreams come true as they performed alongside the stars of Disneyland Paris.

AllStars Variety School took to the theme park’s stage of the Videopolis Theatre where they performed routines representing various countries from around the world.

The experience for the 31 pupils was made even more memorable when the pupils were asked to perform in the pre-parade.

Kirsty Morley, AllStars Variety School principal, said: “It has been a privilege to work with the fabulous Take Us 2 The Magic who helped to make our students’ dreams come true. The children have worked so hard over the past few months and I could not be prouder. It is our second year and it just gets more magical.” AllStars Variety School is based at Bunting Road in Kingsthorpe Hollow.