Northampton cyclist’s 100-mile charity bike ride to fundraise for Brain Tumour Research

A keen Northampton cyclist is in training for a gruelling 100-mile cycle ride to raise funds for pioneering charity Brain Tumour Research.

Richard Butt is cycling on behalf of his mum Carol Butt, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour seven years ago.

The 53-year-old is aiming to raise at least £700 for the charity to fund research into the disease, striving to fund a network of seven dedicated research centres whilst challenging the government and larger cancer charities to invest more in brain tumour research.

Richard said: “It’s a sad fact that brain tumours can affect anyone at any time but no-one knows what causes them.

“My mum, who is 74, didn’t have an aggressive tumour and has been tested clear for over five years now, though I know some other people aren’t as lucky.

“I hope my efforts will help raise awareness of this awful and indiscriminate disease and draw attention to the dreadful under-funding of research.”

Richard is among 24 cyclists supporting the charity by taking part in Prudential RideLondon, described as ‘the world’s greatest festival of cycling’.

Some 25,000 are expected for the RideLondon-Surrey 100 mile sportive which trek from the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park out into the Surrey countryside finish on The Mall.

To make a donation to Chris’ JustGiving page, go to www.justgiving.com/Richard-Butt2