Northampton curry restaurant to serve its two millionth poppadom

An award-winning curry chef from Northampton, who won a place in the Guinness Book of Records, is preparing to dish up his two millionth poppadom.

Tipu Rahman, executive chef at Tamarind in Wellingborough Road, is set to reach the milestone next month, as part of the restaurant’s 12th anniversary celebrations.

The crunchy snack is a curry house favourite and Tamarind serve up more than 3,000 of the chickpea flour-based discs every week.

Mr Rahman said: “Poppadoms have always been popular with our customers- most diners have two or three each when they come. We always put a couple extra in our takeaway orders.

“We thought it would be fun to work out how many we have served over 12 years and couldn’t believe it when we realised it was two million. It’s incredible but just shows how the people of Northampton have taken the humble poppadom to their hearts.”

The restaurant will celebrate its 12th anniversary with a VIP party for invited guests including The Queen’s representative in Northamptonshire, Lord Lieutenant David Laing.