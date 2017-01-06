Northampton Cub Scouts are six of the best with top award

Be Prepared! That’s the motto of the Cub Scouts which six of their members have taken very seriously - prepared for two years hard work.

The Cub Scouts from the 4th Northampton Cub Scout pack have gained their Chief Scout’s Silver Award – the top gong in the Cub Scout Section.

Northamptons Assistant District Commissioner for Cub Scouts, Esther Phillips presented the six Cubs with their Chief Scouts Silver Awards

Cade Malcomson-Smith, twins Harry and Charlie Cullimore, Kae Crisp and Freddie Shaw were presented with their certificates at their Christ Church base, in Abington, the Scout Group’s end-of-term carol service.

Whilst Fletcher Bradford-Parnell was presented with his award at the District Cubs 100th Birthday Party at Riverside Hub.

Cub Scout Leader, Alan March, praised the Cubs’ hard work and the support given by their parents and Northampton Scout District which provided camps and facilities.

He said: “The 4th Northampton Scout Group, has been active for over 104 years and was the first Group in Northampton to offer Scouting activities to younger boys through membership of the ‘Wolf Cubs’. It is fitting we celebrate Cub Scouts centenary birthday with these awards.”