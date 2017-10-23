Northampton couple who met on blind date celebrate 50 years of marriage

A Northampton couple, who have been dating since they were 16 years old, will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary this weekend.

Sonia and John Liddington, of Westone, met on a street corner in Eastfields after her friend, Sue - who was going on a first date - picked John out from his crowd of friends so he could join the trio on a double date.

The happy pair on their wedding day back in 1967.

Sue arranged for the pair to meet together the next day in St Albans Road but Sonia had to lie and tell her parents she was going to her friend's house to play records. After he proposed to take her to the pictures on Saturday, Sonia had to come clean because she wanted to carry on seeing him.

And after just three months of dating, both aged 16, John popped the question to Sonia but it was too soon for her parents to give their approval.

Sonia's dad said he would give the pair his blessing if they were still together at 18 and the happy couple got married four years later in St Alban The Martyr Church in Broadmead Avenue.

Sonia, who now has two sons and three grandchildren with John, said the secret to their happy marriage is communication: "If there is something wrong, you have to talk about it. You have to give and take and never go to bed on an argument.

"His favourite saying, his two favourite words, are 'yes, dear'.

"He is my husband, my friend and my soul mate."

After finishing school, Sonia started working for Adam's Bakery in Kings Heath before she moved to the Ministry of Agriculture Fisheries and Food in Gladstone Road, with her longest-running job at the Post Office Telephones.

John started out as an audit clerk at an accountancy firm before joining GPO Telephones for a career spanning 29 years, finishing his working life at Robert Horne Group on Moulton Park.

The pair now enjoy holidaying in Palm Springs, California and will celebrate their anniversary this Saturday, October 28 surrounded by family and friends.