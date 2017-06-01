Northampton couple who met on a blind date during Second World War celebrate 70 years of marriage

A husband and wife, both born and bred in Northampton, have celebrated their Platinum Wedding Anniversary after 70 years of happy matrimony.

Jean and Ron Willett, 88 and 89, of East Hunsbury, first met on a blind date in the Drapery in 1946 before taking a trip to the pictures to watch Gregory Peck in Spellbound and admit they have never looked back.

Jean and Ron snapped on their wedding day.

One year on and the pair - Jean,then 17, and Ron,19, tied the knot at the Guildhall on May 24, 1947, with only 12 guests, "not a grand affair as it happened during the rationing period after the second world war," they say.

Ron said: "We have gelled together right from the word go.

"Three children is a thing that makes a marriage last. We are very proud of all three of them, they have all achieved and they have all worked hard."

Both Jean and Ron were born in Kingsthorpe back in the 1920's with Jean's aunt only living two doors away from Des O'Connor when he was evacuated from London.

Growing up, the now mum-of-three, took a job as a junior office worker in 1943 at the Fire Guard HQ in Abington Street and Ron became a lorry driver's mate at J S Owen in Grafton Street before joining the Merchant Navy at 16 years old in 1944.

Looking to "improve their lot", they moved to Bicester in Oxfordshire later in 1947 and have now welcomed five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren into the world.

"Dad tried a number of jobs but became a successful production supervisor at the British Leyland car plant in Cowley, Oxford, before returning to Northampton in 1987," Mike - the couple's son - said.

"During her time in Bicester, mum was a 'stay at home mum' and gave birth to three children, - myself and two younger sisters."

On asking what advice Jean and Ron would give to newlyweds, they said: "Think sensibly when you buy things, don't expect to get everything all at once.

"By the time it's paid off, it's worn out. Try to avoid debt, buy one thing at once."

The couple is set to celebrate Ron's 90th birthday this year... and Ron is hoping for a party!