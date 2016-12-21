Northampton couple to host charity trampoline event to fund cancer patients' presents

A big-hearted husband and wife from Northampton are hosting a charity trampoline night in a bid to raise money for gift packs for cancer patients.

Lee and Lorraine Lewis of Upton have fundraised for 11 televisions and DVD players for the Talbot Butler Ward at Northampton General Hospital

The couple set up The Lewis Foundation by the couple back in 2014 after Mr Lewis made regular visits to his mum, who was on the ward at the time, receiving treatment for cancer.

Mr Lewis told the Chronicle & Echo that he felt for patients on the wards and in private rooms when they were without family and friends.

He said: “A patient spends a lot of time alone. We talked about what we could do to make a patient have something to look forward to. This is so that they can take their mind off endless treatments and thinking about their cancer.

“From our own personal experiences, we know that for the patient and their family it is a difficult time - financially, emotionally and physically. This is why we wanted to assist in some way to relieve that."

The generous duo now provides up to one hundred gift boxes every month to the ward where patients can choose between beauty, puzzle, and colouring book packs.

He added: “We wanted to tailor what we did with the funds raised and make it personal to the individual. We decided that if the patient selected a gift pack that they wanted during their stay it would be something nice for them to look forward to.”

The Lewis Foundation are now set to welcome the general public along to a charity bounce at Boost Trampoline Park on Monday, January 5 between 8 pm - 9 pm.

All proceeds will be donated to the charity.