Northampton couple to face 112 charges in lengthy sex offences trial

A husband and wife from Northampton are set to face a jury tomorrow as part of a sexual offences trial that could last up to seven weeks.

Nicholas Taylor and wife Joan Taylor, formerly of Pitstone Road in Briar Hill, are due to appear at Leicester Crown Court tomorrow (Thursday, February 1) for the first day of a lengthy court case dealing with 112 charges in total.

Nicholas Taylor, 47, has already pleaded not guilty to 77 offences, including indecency with a child and rape.

He also faces charges of supplying a class A controlled drug to another.

Wife Joan, 44, denies 39 similar offences, also including indecency with a child, rape and the supply of class A drugs.

At Leicester Crown court yesterday she was charged with a further offence of taking an indecent photograph of a child.

The 12-member jury was due to be sworn in yesterday, Tuesday, but tomorrow sees the opening day of the prosecution's case.