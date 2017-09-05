Northampton couple step into the sandals of ancient Romans for ITV2 game show

A Northampton couple has been sent back to live a hard up life in ancient Rome to compete for a grand prize of £10,000.

Natalie Hillyard, 33, and her partner Tian Delgado, will muscle through daily physical tasks on the upcoming ITV2 programme "The Bromans" for a chance at the Emporer's Gold.

The eight couples will premiere on ITV2 on September 14.

Tian and seven other 21st century lads will be put through gladiatorial training ahead of a battle royale in the colosseum in the finale, while Natalie and the boys' girlfriends will be set to winemaking, butchery and the daily fight to survive in the days of the Roman Empire.

Natalie, a mortgage underwriter, said: "We thought it would be a walk in the park. As soon as we got there it was so hard. It wasn't chilling by the beach every day, it was constant physical work.

"It made you miss the comforts of home. I was craving a can of coke."

Tian and Natalie were picked for the show after six rounds of auditions before they were flown out to Bulgaria to step into the lives of ancient Romans along with seven other couples.

Cameras will follow the Northampton couple as they eat, sleep and breath Roman life in 40-degree heat. They will wear the attire of the day - sandals, leather loin cloths and togas - whilst sharing a living space inside a Roman palace.

Couples are "banished" as the challenges get more intense, leading up to a finale in the colosseum in front of a baying crowd.

Natalie said: "Tian and the boys came back from their challenges every day looking exhausted.

"The girls' challenges were hard too. There was one challenge with meal prep. I can't say what it was, but all I'll say is I'm a very squeamish person and it freaked me out.

"Now we've come home it all seems so surreal. We loved it and really got stuck in."

The Bromans will air on ITV2 on September 14.