Northampton County Ground to host first Bavarian-style beer festival this weekend

The County Ground is set to turn its indoor arena into a Bavarian village tonight, offering drinkers speciality beers shipped straight from Germany to Northampton.

As part of the three-day Oktoberfest, Northamptonshire County Cricket Club is asking festival-goers to don wigs, hats, Lederhosen and Bavarian maid outfits to celebrate.

The indoor event will offer Oktoberfest-style food such - including German sausage - as well as a yodelling Oompah band.

The event is adults only with tickets for Friday 6 and Saturday, October 7 costing £19.50 per person while Sunday entry is £15 per person.

Included in the ticket price is a glass stein as well as one drink.



Tickets can be bought online from https://www.tickettailor.com/checkout/view-event/id/107967/chk/156c