Northampton County Ground to host first Bavarian-style beer festival this October

The County Ground is set to turn their indoor arena into a Bavarian village this October, offering drinkers speciality beers shipped straight from Germany to Northampton.

For the three-day Oktoberfest, Northamptonshire County Cricket Club is asking festival-goers to don wigs, hats, Lederhosen and Bavarian maid outfits to celebrate.

This is the first time an event of this nature is being held at the ground.

The indoor event will offer Oktoberfest-style food such - including German sausage - as well as a yodelling Oompah band.

The event is adults only with tickets for Friday 6 and Saturday October 7 costing £19.50 per person while Sunday entry is £15 per person.

Included in the ticket price is a glass stein as well as one drink.



Tickets can be bought online from https://www.tickettailor.com/checkout/view-event/id/107967/chk/156c