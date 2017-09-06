Northampton councillor warns residents to be vigilant of suspicious activity

A Labour councillor has warned residents in her patch to report anything suspicious in a bid to stop gangs using strangers flats as drug dens.

Danielle Stone (Lab, Castle) said Northamptonshire Police are asking residents in the Spring Boroughs ward to watch out for 'cuckooing'.

‘Cuckooing’ means drug dealers assuming control of a property where a powerless person lives and use it as a place from which to run their drugs operation.

This is a way for dealers to stay off the police radar.

She urges residents to report anything suspicious.

Anyone with any information about cuckooing should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.