Northampton company celebrates 50th anniversary with £25,000 charity boost

A Northampton-based logistics company is celebrating half a century in business with a charitable pledge.

Europa Worldwide, which employs more than 45 staff at its Northampton site, has pledged to donate up to £25,000 to charity as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

They promise to match fund the amount of money staff raise through charity fundraising events this year.

The business has launched its 50:50 charity promise which will see it donate the same amount of money raised by the first 50 staff who take part in any sponsored event in 2017, of up to £500 per employee.

Managing Director at Europa Andrew Baxter said: “The aim of the initiative is to use the business’s 50 years of success as a spring board to support key causes close to the hearts of our staff.

“Since I acquired the company I have discovered that we are lucky to have so many kind-hearted and passionate team members who really care about raising money for causes that mean something to them and their families.

“They do this in their spare time, which is something I’m really proud of as an employer - so as part of our 50th celebrations I wanted to recognise their efforts with our 50:50 charity promise.

“The business will donate the amount raised by the first 50 employees who complete a sponsored event this year – which means we’re committing to donating up to £25,000.”

The challenge will be open to everyone at Europa and will take place across the business’s UK branch network.

Andrew added: “Showing our employees that we care about the things they care about is central to our CSR policy at Europa, so the 50:50 charity promise was a perfect way for us to put this in to practice.

“We are very excited to see how much money our teams will raise through sponsorship this year and we are looking forward to presenting cheques of fund-matched amounts to worthy and vital charities across the UK.”

Europa Worldwide Group employs around 600 staff.