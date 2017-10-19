Northampton community garden boosted by canny gift from new store

Residents of Northampton’s Spring Boroughs are to benefit from a donation to revamp a community garden and to improve access to the green space.

Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) who manage the garden, have been presented with £250 worth of Wilko products following the opening of their new Riverside store.

The shop has gifted garden planters and watering cans to create a raised flower bed for residents, making it more accessible.

Lynn Horwood, representative for NPH, said: “The team is thrilled to receive this generous donation from Wilko. We want to support the development of the garden and it is wonderful we are able to refresh this area specifically to make it more accessible.”