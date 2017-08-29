Northampton comes second in Midlands for highest PPI claims

Northampton residents have recouped over £1.8million in PPI payouts, a firm has claimed.

The town has also come second in the Midlands for clawing back mis-sold payment protection insurance from their banks, according to claims company First Target Recoveries.

The figures come as the Financial Conduct Authority recently handed down a deadline of August 29, 2019, to file a claim.

