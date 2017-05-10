Northampton college to host five-course gourmet 'binner' meal using food saved from rubbish dump

Northampton's biggest chefs are coming together to stage a one-off 'binquet' - with diners treated to a slap-up meal made of food destined for the rubbish dump.

The dinner, which will be held on June 7 at Northampton College, in Booth Lane North, has been organised by Northampton-based Elsie's Café, which specialises in rescuing waste food.

Six chefs from across Northampton will team up to create a five-course menu by transforming ingredients that had been written off as waste into high-end restaurant quality cuisine.

Pat Brennan-Barrett, principal of Northampton College, said: "We are proud to be closely associated with the food and drink sector in and around Northampton. It's an industry that is thriving, with some of the most exciting chefs in the country creating cuisine to really put the town on the culinary map.

"This sumptuous five-course banquet using ingredients rescued from Elsie’s Café will showcase what fantastic food can be made from ingredients destined for the bin.”

Former Northampton College catering student Elliott Cantrell, who runs Magee Street Bakery and will be cooking on the night, said: “I’m really looking forward to getting back in the kitchens where I learnt my trade and helping to create something truly memorable from ingredients that otherwise would have consigned to the scrap heap.”

The meal will be staged at Northampton College’s Booth Lane Campus.

Tickets cost £25 each and are available by emailing elsiesbinners@gmail.com.