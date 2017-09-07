Northampton College students enter world of work whilst studies continue

A trio of Northampton students are celebrating being given a chance to work whilst carrying on their studies.

The three Northampton College students have secured Supported Learning Internships with Northamptonshire Highways.

Tom Mortimer, Waqar Khalid and Derrie Underwood have been selected to take part in the internship programme and will have the opportunity to work alongside highways teams from KierWSP.

The interns will start in October and will work two days a week, with the rest of the week spent at college as part of an Entry Level 3 Award in Employability Skills.

Paul Meadows, Transport Contracts Principal Officer for Northamptonshire Highways, said: “We are very much looking forward to the interns starting within our teams as they will bring with them a certain skill set.

“After giving them the news that they were successful on the internship, seeing their excitement and sense of achievement was rewarding in itself and I know that they will bring the same energy and enthusiasm into the work place.

“They will help us to look at different approaches to how we work and how we can communicate and involve the next generation of employees.”

Tom will be based at the Brixworth depot where he will be assisting in general administration duties while Waqar and Derrie will be based at One Angel Square, the new headquarters for Northamptonshire County Council.

They will both also be carrying out administrative tasks within the Passenger Transport team.

The interns will be involved in a specialist project putting together a transport questionnaire, then going out and getting responses, collating these and reporting back their findings.