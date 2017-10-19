Northampton College students’ adventure of a lifetime

A three-day adventure has given Northampton College students the chance to get out of their comfort zone and boost their confidence with team-building activities.

The trip, arranged as part of the National Citizen Service (NCS), saw dozens of students take part in activities such as raft-building, trapeze and a giant swing.

NCS team leader Parmilla Begum said: “This is the eighth project I’ve been involved - it’s amazing.

“The change in young people is incredible.

“They are all very nervous at the start but by the end they are all excited and ready to go and help out in the community.”

Northampton College childcare student Andrea said: “I went on the trip to meet new people and learn new activities such as team-building.

“I was very excited to be part of it as it was my first trip.”