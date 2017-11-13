Northampton College staff member helps England Deaf Rugby team defeat the All Blacks

Jack Hunt, from Northampton College’s Supported Learning team, has played a key role in helping England Deaf Rugby to a 3-0 series whitewash over the All Blacks.

The 24-year-old, who has worked at Booth Lane for the last three years, played as a second row forward in the three-game international series, coming off the bench in the first two games and starting the final encounter on Sunday.

Jack Hunt helped the England Deaf Rugby team to victory against the All Blacks

Jack said: “The series was a great experience with some very tough games. It was pretty intense, with three games in eight days, so to get three wins against a very strong New Zealand side was a really good effort.

“All of the games were very competitive and there was a strong rapport between both teams. There was a lot of respect from both camps and we all got on well. Seeing them perform the closing ‘haka’ was a real privilege.”

Jack has now won eight full England Deaf Rugby caps since teaming up with the squad at the age of 17.