Northampton College art and design students’ paintings brighten NGH walls

A class of students from Northampton College have created a series of paintings and drawings which they have donated to Northampton General Hospital.

The spring-inspired artwork will brighten up the walls of waiting rooms so families can have something visually appealing to look at during their visits.

Each painting shows a different type of spring flower in a variety of different styles such as paint, pastel, pen and ink.

Art student Hannah Evans said: “I feel really proud that our work is going to be displayed in the hospital.

“Hopefully it will brighten up the waiting rooms and make them look more inviting.”

Fellow art student Raqeeb Ali said: “I’m really excited to see my artwork up in the hospital.

“My piece was inspired by roses and lilies which are my mum’s favourite flowers so they have sentimental significance to me.”

Emma Wimpress, customer services manager at Northampton General Hospital said how impressed she was with the students’ donation.

She added: “I would like to thank all of the students for taking the time to create such beautiful work for the hospital, it’s amazing.”

Students will be invited back to see their artwork up on the walls at the end of April.