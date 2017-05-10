Search

Northampton clubber sentenced for assault after causing himself and a police officer to fall down gasworks hole

Devante Dasent 19, of Spencer Road, Northampton was sentenced to eight months suspended for two years.

A knife-carrying teenager who fled from police outside a Northampton nightclub ended up falling into a four-foot hole during a struggle with a police officer.

