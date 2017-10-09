Northampton cinema refurbishment sees new 400-seat Superscreen opened

Northampton's out-of-town cinema has now fully reopened after a six-month renovation that has seen a new "Superscreen" installed.

It means Cineworld Sixfields now has nine screens and a capacity for 1,816 customers.

The site has been undergoing a re-fit since May this year, which will eventually see all eight of its existing screens revamped, a new-look foyer installed and its food counters refreshed.

The final stage of the refurbishment has seen a 400-seat Superscreen opened in time for the release of the latest Marvel Thor movie and the highly anticipated sequel to the sci-fi classic Blade Runner.

General manager at Cineworld Northampton, Rob Rowe, said: “We are pleased to welcome movie fans to our new look cinema - just in time for the upcoming film slate including movies like; Thor: Ragnarok, Blade Runner and Lego Ninjago.

"The revamped cinema offers film fans the latest and best in film technology, especially with the introduction of our new Superscreen which is exclusive to Cineworld in the UK. We aim to offer guests the best cinematic experience possible and cannot wait to see customers’ reactions to the revitalized cinema.”

The new Superscreen is the first in the UK for Cineworld as part of the brand's bid to compete with Showcase's director's lounge theatres and the large IMax screens seen across the country.

A spokeswoman for Cineworld said the new screen was "a massive ceiling-high, wall-to-wall screen that uses dual 4K projectors to give a brighter visual experience."

The screen also provides viewers with "multidimensional sound".

Cineworld Sixfields offers weekly discounted "movies for juniors" screenings for £2 and provides money off to students with an NUS discount.

The company's Unlimited Card also allows punters to watch an unlimited number of films per month for a fixed price.