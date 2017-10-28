Northampton choir to perform with Britian's Got Talent winners Collabro

Children from Northampton-based Open Stage Performing Arts Company are set to perform with musical theatre group, Collabro at the Royal & Derngate later this month.

Following Collabro's Britain’s Got Talent win in 2014 they have gone on to release three albums and the group are currently on their third UK tour, which ventures to Northampton. As part of the tour, Collabro has invited one local children’s choir to perform with them on each date.

Open Stage Performing Arts Company is offers a wide range of dance, drama and singing classes for people of all ages and abilities, even if they have never performed before.

The show will feature at the Royal & Derngate on October 31.

Open Stage company director Rachael Jeffery said: “Open Stage is very proud to have been asked to take part in Collabro’s Derngate show, it’s a wonderful opportunity for our students and fantastic that Collabro is involving young performers in this way.

“We are very excited about the upcoming show and are already working hard to make sure all of our singers are ready - they can’t wait to perform on stage with the boys!”

Speaking about the project, Collabro said: ““We are so excited to be performing with 29 amazing children’s choirs from across the UK as part of our ‘Home’ tour.

"As children, all four of us were members of local stage schools or choirs and the training and grounding it gave us certainly contributed to our journey into becoming Collabro. We’re really pleased they’re aboard our #CollabroChoirs project and we can’t wait to sing with them all.”