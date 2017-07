Nursery and primary school children held their own Race for Life to support Cancer Research UK in Northampton.

On Friday, June 30 Boothville Primary School took part in the event along with female relatives and have so far raised £1,126.00, plus £244.00 in gift aid, with funds still rising.

Youngsters cooling down with an ice lolly.

To pledge money to this cause, click: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/boothville-primary-school



Children got into the spirit of fun while watching on at their friends racing.

Over 1,000 has been raised for Cancer Research UK.

Mums and guardians showed their support at the event on Friday evening.

Children took part in fun runs on the day.