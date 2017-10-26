Northampton chef wins hotly contested curry title

A Northampton chef is celebrating after winning the title ‘the King of Curry’ in the annual Curry Life Awards.

Chef Abdus Salam who works at the Mumtaz Lounge in Kettering Road, Northampton, was voted as one of the best chefs at a ceremony in London.

He collected his coveted award in front of an audience of more than 600 people at a gala event hosted by journalist and broadcaster, Michael Buerk.

The awards celebrated one of Britain’s best-loved dishes Chicken Tikka Masala enjoyed by 2.5 million customers a week, generating revenue of £4.2 billion a year.

This year awards ceremony recognised the best curry restaurants, chefs and takeaways.

Khalid Miah Chowdhury, General Manager of Mumtaz Lounge, said: “We’re all delighted for Abdus Salam.

“He is an amazing chef and whatever he touches tastes great.

“Ever since opening of this place, we are going from strength to strength thanks to his efforts in the kitchen.”

Khalid added: “Customers often come in and ask him to rustle up something special that isn’t on the menu and he is comfortable doing that at the drop of a hat because he loves experimentation.“

Curry Life Awards and Gala Dinner was organised in association with the food app, Just Eat.

Mr Graham Corfield, Managing Director of the Just Eat, said: “There is no doubt that curry is one of the nation’s favourite food and behind the great tastes of curry, are great craftsmen.

“We are all in an awe of what the chefs do and I applaud them for producing some of the most exotic food in the world at the cheapest prices.

“Those chefs and restaurants have been awarded by Curry Life, deserves to be congratulated for their hard work and achievements.”

The Curry Life Awards celebrate the unique fusion cuisine of Indian food in the UK and is part of a wider organisation that organises the British Curry Festival around the world.

Over £3,000 was raised on the evening for the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) Myanmar Appeal, supporting 13 charities raising funds to support thousands of refugees fleeing into neighbouring Bangladesh.