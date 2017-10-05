Northampton chef believes he has made the biggest bharji in the county... and now he is serving it as a cake

A chef at an Indian restaurant in Northampton is now serving up onion bhaji 'cakes' for customers who are celebrating a special occasion.

Chef, Sefu Miah of Cinnamon Indian Restaurant in Duston, has this week started cooking-up 15kg 'cakes' for special occasions and parties, claiming it's the biggest bhaji in the county.

Chef, Sefu with brother and restaurant manager, Jay.

He said the minimum sized cake will feed up to six people, for £10. If the party is larger, customers should expect to pay £2 more per head, up to a maximum of 20 people.

Owner of Cinnamon Restaurant and Sefu's brother, Jay Miah said the onion bhaji 'cake' will take about half an hour to cook - so it should be requested in advance.

This creation contains 11kg of onions.

A slice of the bhaji.