Northampton chef believes he has made the biggest bharji in the county... and now he is serving it as a cake

A chef at an Indian restaurant in Northampton is now serving up onion bhaji 'cakes' for customers who are celebrating a special occasion.
Chef, Sefu Miah of Cinnamon Indian Restaurant in Duston, has this week started cooking-up 15kg 'cakes' for special occasions and parties, claiming it's the biggest bhaji in the county.
He said the minimum sized cake will feed up to six people, for £10. If the party is larger, customers should expect to pay £2 more per head, up to a maximum of 20 people.
Owner of Cinnamon Restaurant and Sefu's brother, Jay Miah said the onion bhaji 'cake' will take about half an hour to cook - so it should be requested in advance.
