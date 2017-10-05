Northampton chef believes he has made the biggest bhaji in the county... and now he is serving it as a cake

A chef at an Indian restaurant in Northampton is now serving up onion bhaji 'cakes' for customers who are celebrating a special occasion.

Chef, Sefu Miah of Cinnamon Indian Restaurant in Duston, has this week started cooking-up 15kg 'cakes' for special occasions and parties, claiming them to be the biggest bhajis in the county.

Chef, Sefu with brother and restaurant manager, Jay.

He said the minimum sized cake will feed up to six people for £10. If the party is larger, customers should expect to pay £2 more per head, up to a maximum of 20 people.

Sefu said: "My sister-in-law had her birthday at my house and my wife asked me to make something for her, which was my own idea.

"They [family members] wanted me to surprise her, on her birthday, so I made one for her.

"I have sold 10 'birthday cakes' so far and people are so impressed with my new idea."

This creation contains 11kg of onions.

Owner of Cinnamon Restaurant and Sefu's brother, Jay Miah said the onion bhaji 'cake' will take about half an hour to cook - so it should be requested in advance.

A slice of the bhaji.