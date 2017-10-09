Northampton charity shop raiders cost air ambulance one lifesaving mission

Managers of a new charity shop in Northampton burgled just one day after opening say the money lost could have gone towards saving lives.

Staff at the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) clothing shop in Northampton have issued a heartfelt plea after their shop suffered significant losses following the break-in on Saturday.

The shop, which helps fund lifesaving emergency care for local people, was seriously damaged in the break-in, and will require extensive repairs.

Costs to the charity are estimated at around £1,900 in total – £200 more than it costs to run a lifesaving mission.

Area manager Dave Buttress said: “We are disappointed that our lifesaving charity has been targeted. We were and are excited to bring our award-winning range of boutique-style shops to Northampton, so it’s a shame our opening has been marred by this event.

“As you might imagine, an air ambulance is very expensive to run, so losses like this mean we have to spend money on repairs that could instead have gone to saving lives.”

If anyone has any information on the break-in, which happened some-time between the shop closing on Saturday, October 7 and Monday, October 9 at 72 Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe NN2 7SH, please call 101 and speak to the police.

To find out how you can help your local air ambulance, go to www.wndlrairambulance.org.uk, or call 0300 3045 999.

MORE STORIES FROM THE CHRONICLE & ECHO

http://www.northamptonchron.co.uk/news/another-mutilated-cat-found-on-doorstep-in-northampton-1-8187935

http://www.northamptonchron.co.uk/news/special-report-crazy-golf-bowling-alley-and-a-bigger-cinema-at-northampton-s-sol-central-all-on-hold-because-of-greyfriars-1-8187765

http://www.northamptonchron.co.uk/news/motorcycle-rider-killed-in-collision-on-northamptonshire-road-1-8187627