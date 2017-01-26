Northampton charity’s house gets a DIY makeover

The Northampton house of the national charity Life has thanked the local community, which rallied to help with fund-raising and redecorating.

Part of Life’s Pregnancy Matters service, the building houses a space for counselling, a place to live and practical support for women in crisis pregnancies and all those affected by pregnancy loss.

Carpets and blinds for the redecoration were supplied by Northampton Borough Councillor, Penny Flavell, with help from her Empowerment Fund.

Volunteers from building society Nationwide’s People and Development Team provided the DIY skills for the redecoration as part of their Citizenship Day.

Ellen Rufus, Pregnancy Matters Support Worker for the Northampton House, said: “The house feels so much more homely.

“The team from Nationwide were amazing – they did all they came to do and more.

“They even offered to come back when the weather is warmer to do some more painting outside.”

Ellen also extended her appreciation to Cllr Flavell for her assistance.

CllrFlavell said of Life, who provide supported accommodation for homeless pregnant women and mothers: “It’s marvellous the help it gives to the girls - just wonderful.”