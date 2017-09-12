Northampton charity celebrates supporting 650 new mums with baby 'starter packs'

A Northampton-based charity, who have supported mums-to-be for over four years, is marking their success after giving away 650 Moses baskets to mostly vulnerable parents.

Working alongside agencies, including health visitors, midwives and children's centres, Baby Basics of Grange Park often supports mums who have been affected by domestic violence.

Starter packs consist of a Moses basket, along with a new mattress, baby clothing and toiletries for both parent and baby but for some mums-to-be, charity-workers say, the starter pack is the only items they will acquire for their newborn.

Baby Basics Northampton project manager, Angie Kennedy said 2017 has been a really busy year so far for the Baby Basics team.

"It is an amazing feeling that since we started in 2013 we have sent out 650 starter packs to new mums in need in Northamptonshire. We are looking forward to celebrating the 700th starter pack sent out to a new mum shortly.

"Thank you to the Northamptonshire community for all your support - without your generosity Baby Basics Northampton could not provide the starter packs full of beautiful items for both mum and baby."

Tracey Witham from Home-Start Wellingborough and District said: “We have accessed Baby Basics several times this year for our supported families who have found themselves in a difficult situation as their new baby arrived.

"The items that we have been supplied with have been outstanding and the families have been so appreciative of the help.

"So much thought goes into the packs and they are presented beautifully and quickly.”

The general public can donate goods to the charity by visiting Grange Park, Weston Favell and Burton Latimer drop-off points.

For information visit, Baby Basics: https://www.facebook.com/BabyBasicsNorthampton/