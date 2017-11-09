Northampton carer nominated for national award

A Northampton man who put his own life on hold to care for his fiancée after she sustained life-changing brain injury has been shortlisted for a national award.

Daniel Wood, 35, will be recognised at a ceremony organised by Headway – the brain injury association - as one of just three people from across the UK in the running for ‘Carer of the Year’.

The award will be presented at a star-studded ceremony in London, by double Olympic gold medallist, and Headway vice president, James Cracknell.

Daniel’s life changed forever in 2015 when he was involved in a car crash in which his partner Dawn Suditu sustained a brain injury.

Dawn, also from Northampton, was rushed to hospital for emergency brain surgery.

In the days following the crash the prospects of Dawn making a good recovery looked bleak but Daniel never left Dawn’s side.

Dawn said: “He spent so many nights sleeping on the floor of the hospital, and was always there for every step, helping to shower me after surgery and organising my visitors in a way that I didn’t get too tired.

“If I fell asleep he was always there smiling at me when I woke up, through the agony he made it that bit easier.”

When Dawn returned home, Daniel adapted his whole life to support her cope with the effects of her injury.

Dawn said: “He does everything - he washes and dresses me, cooks, cleans, does all the housework, and on top of that he still attends all my rehabilitation appointments, as well as works part-time as an electrician.

The couple who had to postpone their wedding because of Dawn’s injury are planning to marry in 2019.

“There is nothing I can give him to say thank you, but nominating him for this award will help go some way to help him understand how I feel.

Daniel said: “Dawn is the biggest fighter on the Earth and what I see her battle with each day makes me determined to help her in any way I can.

“Each day we are both learning new ways to deal with what has happened and are getting on with our new life.”