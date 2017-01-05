Northampton car park vandal caught up close on security cameras

A man who is believed to have caused "extensive damage" to a multi-storey car park in Northampton was captured on security cameras.

Officers investigating an incident of criminal damage at St Michaels Car Park in Northampton are appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened between 5.15am and 5.30pm on Saturday, December 17 when a security camera and exit barriers, were extensively damaged.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured who they believe may be able to help with their investigation.

The man, or anyone who may know who he is, is asked to contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.