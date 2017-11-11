Northampton car crash survivor, 19, thanks emergency services who rescued him

A Northampton lad who survived a major car crash on a country road this week wants to thank the emergency services who rescued him.

Michael Shortland, 19, from Little Billing, was driving on Sywell Road on Monday (November 6) at 9.15pm when a deer ran out into the road.

In a panic, he swerved off the road and crashed into a tree. His car rolled six times and came to a rest on the driver's side.

Michael said: "I absolutely terrified. I just kept rolling and I had know idea when I would stop.

"My arm was pinned under where the wing mirror should have been. I remember looking up throught the passenger window and see the sky.

"I don't know how long I was lying there. It could have been half an hour but it felt like hours.

"It began to set in that I might not get out of there. I was thinking, 'this is how I'm going to go'".

But then, two members of the public, driving in opposite directions on Sywell Road, came upon Michael's crash and rang 999.

Michael said: "The police were there in minutes, then the fire brigade and then the ambulance.

"One of the police officers just kept talking to me the whole time Iw as there, just reassuring me everything would be alright, and to keep me awake.

"It was only when they found me that I started to cry. It was overwhelming, knowing that someone knew where I was and they would get me out of there."

The fire service cut Michael from the car and he was rushed to hospital.

"It's incredible really. I hadn't broken anything. I had a massive lump on my head and some bad bruising but that was it. I've come away with my life."

Now Michael, who starts at the London Ambulance Service in 2018, wants to meet the crews and teams who rescued him and thank them in person for looking after him.

He said: "I just was to say a massive thank you. They spoke to me as a person and reassured me that it would be okay."

The East Midlands Ambulance Service is now arranging to reunite Michael with the ambulance crew who treated him on Monday.

John Coyles, Ambulance Operations Manager at East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We wish Michael all the best in his recovery. Our clinicians are trained to deal with a wide range of emergencies. They can be in the warmth of a patients' home, or outside in the rain helping someone like Michael who has experienced serious injuries from a road traffic collision.

"By working with other emergency services we were able to rescue Michael and give him the care he needed. We appreciate his thanks and are hoping to arrange for him to meet the crew who helped him.”

Operational response lead for Northamptonshire Police Chief Inspector Dave Lawson said: “I’m very pleased that Michael was happy with our response and I hope he’s recovering well after his accident on Monday.

“Every day, our officers across Northamptonshire attend a wide range of incidents. Their primary role is to protect people from harm so it’s great to see them getting recognition for the work that they do.”