Northampton cancer charities team up at monthly peer support meeting

A Northampton charity set up as a peer support group for women diagnosed with breast cancer was joined by another local charity at its last members meeting.

Breast Friends was set up earlier this year by three Northampton breast cancer survivors - Leonie Heard, Clair Lineham and Jennie Legg - to help others who have been diagnosed with the disease to not feel alone.

The Lewis Foundation gift packs

The group meet monthly and have been joined recently by the Sainsbury's local charity of the year 2017/2018 nominee The Lewis Foundation, who have supported Breast Friends by providing members with gift packs which they usually hand out to cancer patients in the Talbot Butler ward at Northampton General Hospital.

Leonie said: "The Lewis Foundation is all about helping others in the community and bringing members of the community together to support each other when they need it the most.

"They joined us at our last meeting and our members really appreciated the work they do as some had experienced their work during a difficult time in their treatment.

"The pack from the Lewis Foundation was so unexpected and incredibly thoughtful".

She added: "As we are both local cancer charities, we both see the immense value in collaborating and supporting each other as opposed to working alone."

Breast Friends has grown steadily since its inception earlier this year. Thanks to fundraising and a grant approved by Macmillan the group are able to create a supportive, regular and informative space for women affected by cancer.

They meet every first Wednesday of each month, and you can find out more at www.breastfriendsnorthampton.org.