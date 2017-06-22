Northampton canalside gets makeover from bank colleagues

Kind-hearted colleagues of Santander have swapped their high street bank roles for a day at a different type of bank.

Assisted by five volunteers from the Inland Waterways Association (IWA) Northampton Branch, seven volunteers from Santander, Milton Keynes volunteered as part of their Community Day.

Geoff Wood, IWA Northampton Branch said: “Thanks to the cheerful, enthusiastic volunteers. We’re incredibly grateful that they overpainted some 150 metres of graffiti covered wall under the main M1 motorway bridge using over 60 litres of paint, creating a welcoming environment for all the canal users on the Northampton Arm.”