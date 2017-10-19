Northampton cadets rewarded for their community spirit

Rewards for dedication have been given to young emergency services volunteers at an awards ceremony in Northamptonshire.

Members of the Northampton unit of the Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets (NESC) scheme were presented with achievement awards by Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Swann of Northamptonshire Police last month.

Among those receiving awards were Adam Williams, who was named Northampton cadet of the year for his 'outstanding' contribution to the unit, and Joshua White, who was given the Northampton cadet of the community award after completing 100 hours volunteering outside of usual cadet sessions.

Detective Sergeant Ashleigh Houlden, unit commander, said: “I’m extremely proud of every single one of my cadets. They are all amazing young people who give their time and effort to making themselves, the emergency services and the community better, stronger and safer from harm.

“Their dedication, passion and commitment make them role models to their peers and they should be extremely proud of themselves and their accomplishments.”

Open to teenagers aged 13 to 18, NESC is a joint partnership between the county’s police, fire cadets and ambulance cadets is an independent registered charity.

Units meet weekly across Northamptonshire during term time, offering young people the chance to take an active role in supporting the work of police, fire and ambulance staff and making a positive contribution to their communities.

To find out more about becoming an Emergency Services Cadet, email michelle.barrett@northants.pnn.police.uk with your full name, address, scheme location, date of birth, and contact number. Alternatively call 101 extension 347884 to speak to Michelle.