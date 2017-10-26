Northampton cabbie and former ex-soldier is donating his tips to the Royal British Legion

A generous ex-solider, who has raised hundreds of pounds for the Armed Forces community, is donating three weeks worth of his hard-earned tips to the Royal British Legion.

Night-shift worker, Ivor Richards, 57 of Thorplands has worked for private hire taxi firm Phoenix Cars for 11 years and has raised nearly £400 since he started fundraising for the Royal British Legion four years ago.

The dad-of-five, who joined the British Army at 16 years old, spent 12 years in the Royal Corps Signals and says that his efforts are to help soldiers get back on their feet.

He said: "Well I have done it now for the last four years but it's basically me paying back for my service and to help people who need it.

"I'm not a soldier who has medals but I have lost friends and comrades so it's me giving back to the families who have lost and given so much. Lest we forget."

Ivor is donating all of the tips to the Royal British Legion, which he earns between Monday, October 23 and Sunday, November 12.