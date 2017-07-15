Northampton bus drivers get on their bikes to raise money for blood cancer charity

Four bus drivers are taking to a different mode of transport this month in a bid to cycle 100 miles to raise money for Bloodwise, formerly Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research.

Craig Fallon, 38, of Abington, lost his sister-in-law Şebnem just over three years ago after she fought a six-month Leukaemia battle.

This year, the Stagecoach driver will take on the mammoth Prudential Ride London, cycling 100 miles from London to Surrey, in the company of his three friends.

Craig said: "When she was first diagnosed we said we would do a ride to raise money for research, but she didn't make it.

"Instead of raising money in support for her, now we are raising money in memory of her."

His work friends, Iain Callaghan, Barry Marlow and Robert Galvin are also challenging themselves to ride alongside Craig in a bid to raise £2,000 for blood cancer research.

So far, 33 people have pledged £1,060.26 on the JustGiving page.

The riders, who have been in training for six months, are hoping to finish the race in six hours.

The cyclists say Stagecoach Northampton have promised to match 50 per cent of the total raised, up to the value of £800.

To donate to Craig's ride, click: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stagecoachboys