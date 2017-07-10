Northampton bus driver’s close shave for autism charity

A Northampton bus driver used to living life in the fast lane, avoiding close shaves and keeping himself and his passengers safe has taken the plunge for charity.

Stagecoach Midlands employee, Paul Quinn, not only abseiled from the Northampton’s Lift Tower but had his head shaved all in aid of Autism Concern.

The 48-year-old said: “It was my first abseil and I found it very scary. I’m not a trusting sort of person and it took a great deal of willpower to trust that rope.”

Prior to the abseil Paul had his head shaved by fellow bus driver Jared Bassett.

Paul has raised £1,080 with Stagecoach Midlands adding a further £530.