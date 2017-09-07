Northampton bus depot colleagues’ bike ride boosts blood cancer charity’s work

A group of colleagues have swapped four wheels for two and battled through floods on a marathon charity cycle ride.

The four friends and colleagues from Stagecoach Northampton’s depot undertook the bike ride around London and Surrey finishing in front of near Buckingham Palace, to raise funds for Bloodwise.

Bloodwise funds blood cancer research, and provides practical and emotional support to patients and their families, received £2,800 from the team.

Craig Fallon, Relief Controller at the Northampton depot, chose Bloodwise because his sister-in-law, Shebby, died from Leukaemia three years ago.

Joining Craig were bus drivers Iain Callaghan, Barry Marlow and Robert Galvin who completed the ride in seven hours.

Craig said: “There was heavy rain overnight, which left local flooding on the route. The day started with drizzle, but it was sunny by the end. It was an amazing feeling completing what was a very tough challenge. We were blown away by the level of support we received.”

He added: “We didn’t think we would raise so much. Donations came from friends, family, Facebook, collecting tins on our buses, plus Stagecoach Midlands contributed £800 and we received another £200 from the Stagecoach Group Charity Committee.”