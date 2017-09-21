Northampton building suppliers donate shed-load of tools

A Northampton building suppliers has donated a shed-load of tools to help young people with mental health needs.

Hevey Building Supplies Ltd donated £1,500 worth of tools to help kit out a new creative studio.

The new Hevey’s Creative Studio, located within FitzRoy House - St Andrew’s child and adolescent mental health service - will be used by patients aged between 10-18.

Patients within FitzRoy have a variety of mental health needs, from complex mental disorders with severe emotional and behavioural difficulties, to intellectual disabilities and autistic spectrum disorders.

Hevey’s Creative Studio has been especially designed to allow St Andrew’s young patients to get creative in a safe and secure environment, from model making and woodwork, to bike maintenance, textiles and crafts.

Hevey’s donation included hand tools, power tools including drills and a sander, and a site radio.

The studio was opened officially with a special event attended by staff and patients, representatives from Hevey and players from Hevey’s sponsors Northamptonshire County Cricket Club, all of whom had an opportunity to test the equipment.

Mark Mulvey, Managing Director of independent builders merchants Hevey, said: “We’re really proud to support the new Creative Studio at St Andrew’s.

“It’s great to be able to play a small part in helping these young patients on their recovery journey. I look forward to seeing their future creations.”

Claire Smith, Lead Occupational Therapist at St Andrew’s, added: “This space provides many opportunities for the young people to develop their work skills and creativity through activities. The space gives the young people real occupational choices and develop their self-esteem, skills and independence. A massive thank you also to the young people who were instrumental in helping the Occupational Therapists design the room and make the plaque, shadow boards and benches at Workbridge.”