Northampton Brownies group make a promise to be road smart

A group of Northampton Brownies have proved they are road smart after coming up a number of ideas on how to stay safe when out and about.

Ecton Brook Brownies had a visit from the Safer Roads Team - a joint initiative between Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and Northamptonshire Highways - to discuss the importance of being safe on the roads, including when crossing, playing out and as a passenger in a car.

The group of 18 Brownies thought of a range of activities, which would help them to be well-behaved passengers while adults are driving.

Safer Roads Engagement Officer Kamila Poole said: “I was very impressed with the knowledge, understanding and insight these young ladies had.

"They’re a wonderful, well-managed group and I was delighted to hear their ideas on how to be safe.

"It’s important that children learn about road safety as early as possible, and that we, as adults, lead by example and instill the correct behaviours.”

The Brownies promised to always pay attention when out and about, to look out for each other and to remind their friends and families about being safe.

If you would like the Safer Roads Engagement Team to visit your school or after school group, please email Kamila.Poole@northants.pnn.police.uk