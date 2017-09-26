Northampton brick makers conquer Ben Nevis to raise money for charity

A team of mountaineers from Northampton brick makers Forterra scaled Britain’s tallest mountain to raise more than £8,000 for a national homelessness and hospice charity.

The 18 climbers, plus Alsatian Stella, reached the summit of Ben Nevis in the Scottish Highlands on September 9, taking some of their bricks with them as part of the challenge.

Area sales manager Luke McMillan, 25, who helped organised the expedition, said: “This was quite an adventure for us all, and everyone got a real sense of achievement reaching the summit. We’re also thrilled to have raised this considerable sum for CRASH, and would like to thank friends, family and colleagues, plus Forterra itself, for contributing towards it.”

The Forterra mountaineers have to date managed to raise £4,323.75 for the construction industry’s homelessness charity CRASH, which the Northamptonshire-based firm will match fund.

Kate Marsh, fundraising and events manager for CRASH, said: “Congratulations to everyone who took part in this amazing challenge. It is an incredible achievement. The money raised for CRASH will enable us to continue to create safe, welcoming places for people who are homeless or have life-limiting illnesses.”

Forterra chief executive Stephen Harrison said: “I’m very proud of all Forterra employees who took part in the expedition, and we were more than happy to show our support as a company by matching the total amount raised for CRASH.”