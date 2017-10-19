Northampton braces for Storm Brian as Met Office extends weather warning

Strong winds and heavy rain could hit Northampton this weekend as Storm Brian approaches Britain.

Gusts of 50mph are expected widely across southern England and parts of the Midlands from 4am on Saturday after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning this afternoon (October 19).

The wild weather, caused by a low-pressure system moving in from the Atlantic ocean, may cause coastal flooding and affect transport, the Met Office said.

Early predictions were that the storm would miss Northampton but weather experts now believe the gale-force winds will now hit the town.

Met Office forecaster Helen Roberts said: "It will be fairly patchy to begin with but then it looks like through the afternoon and into the evening it becomes heavier and more persistent and more widespread.”

Some transport disruption is likely across the warning area, with delays to road and rail transport. Short term loss of power and other services is also possible.