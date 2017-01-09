Northampton Bikers Club raises more than £1,000 for air ambulance charity

A fleet of bikers raised over plenty of money yesterday at a Northampton to Bedford charity ride-out.

A total of 167 bikes, vespas and scooters left from the All Seasons Cafe at Billing Garden Village for the fourth annual Chilly Willy event.

Northampton Bikers Club

The bikers raised £1,063 for Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, who run life-saving missions

Julie Webb, co-owner at the All Seasons cafe, said: "We're very grateful for the support we get from the Northampton Bikers Club and the work they do for the air ambulance service.

"When bikers get into trouble on the road the air ambulance are often the ones who step in to help, so this is their way of giving something back.

"We know quite a few members of the club personally know and they're a lovely group. They'd do anything for anyone."

Northampton Bikers Club

The Northampton Bikers Club meet at the All Seasons Cafe every Wednesday.

The Chilly Willy event has raised over £3,500 for the air ambulance service over the past four years.

Heather Burton, a volunteer for the air ambulance service who helped on the day, said: "It was an amazing sight to see 167 bikes leave the All Seasons cafe.

"I'd like to say huge thanks to the Northampton Bikers Club for organizing the event, the marshals en-route for making sure the bikers had a safe ride, and to all the staff at the All Seasons cafe.

Northampton Bikers Club

"Over the past four years the Chilly Willy events have raised enough for two life-saving missions and we are already well on the way to funding a third."