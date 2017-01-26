Northampton Big Red Gig to raise a large sum for the smallest patients

Big-hearted musicians are taking to the stage in a bid to buy a revolutionary new incubator to help babies battling serious medical conditions.

The Big Red Gig is being organised by Northamptonshire businessman and musician, Nigel Wagstaff under the stage name Waggy.

He will be performing with a host of special guests to help purchase a Giraffe brand state-of-the-art incubator for Northampton General Hospital (NGH).

Waggy will be joined by musicians including Bob Bonner and Mick Costello for an evening of entertainment being staged at Northants County Cricket Club

DJ Matt Potter will also be providing red-hot Valentine beats at the charity gig, on Friday, February 10 from 7pm at Wantage Road ground in Northampton.

Nigel, who is owner of a family-run company, Houghton Hams, and lives in Horton, has helped raise thousands of pounds for community causes and charities over the years.

He said: “The Big Red Gig is something I am very passionate about.

“All the proceeds will go to the Gosset Ward at Northampton General Hospital.

“The gig will be a great night of live music and is just one of the ways we are helping to raise money for the ward and the vital care it provides so many families.

“Overall we are hoping to raise almost £40,000 to help buy the Giraffe incubator - a top of the range model - that helps parents interact more with their baby, helping the bonding process.”

Grace Rogers, Ward Sister Gosset ward, added: “NGH’s motto is to give the best possible care and Gosset ward can achieve this by ensuring that infants get the best possible start, by being nursed in the Giraffe Care station Incubator.

“The Giraffe incubator will complete our Intensive and High Dependency admission room, ensuring that all babies have the same best possible start in life.”

Tickets which start from £15 can be bought on 01604 644247 or go online or make a donation go to http://houghtonhams.co.uk/product-category/charity/