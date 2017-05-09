Northampton-based equestrian team take gold at 'mounted games' event with wooden swords, relay races and jumping off horses

Northamptonshire's horse riders have been crowned champions at a high-speed equestrian display competition.

The county's 'mounted games' team streaked to first place with their performance, which saw a 14-year-old girl from Northampton jump on and off of a speeding horse.

Northamptonshire's winning team: (Left to right) Jade Tokely, 33, riding Lily; Phoebe Yorath, 15, riding GiGi; Jodie Frost, 31, riding Lucy; Ellie-Jane Kerr, 14, riding Pierre; and Alisha Rose Dale, 18, riding May.

The team of five women rode as the official equestrian team of Northampton Men's Own Rugby and Football Club and were trained by international award-winning coach Clive Jones, who has also trained teams in America.

Jodie Frost, 33, from Northampton, said: "It was fantastic to win at the weekend. Northamptonshire has a great team and we were very excited to compete.

"The games included the 'sock and bucket' race, where you lean off your horse and drop rolled up socks into a bucket. Then, at the end of the course, you jump off your horse, pick up more socks, then jump back on your horse as it gallops past. Then you pass the socks on to your team mate.

"There was also a relay race and a game called 'sword lancing', where you collect rings with a wood sword.

Mounted games includes the 'sock and bucket' race, which involves jumping on and off speeding horses.

"We're a diverse team but we're all very passionate. Our youngest member is 14-year-old Ellie, while another of our riders, Jade, was 14-weeks pregnant during the games.

"We were all trained by international award-winning coach Clive Jones, who has also trained winning teams in America."

The sport has been described as 'a fast team-based equestrian discipline' that can include mounted relay racing, dressage displays and jousting

The Northamptonshire mounted games team bested all the competition and won gold twice at the East Anglian Game & Country Fair, in Suffolk, on April 22, before being beaten to another win by only two points the next day.