Northampton-based dads' group to take on three peaks challenge in fundraising drive

A support group for grieving dads is tackling the three peak challenge for charity.

Members of Daddys with Angels, based in Northampton, will scale the three highest peaks in the UK to raise awareness for fathers who have lost children.

Daddys With Angels support grieving fathers. They hope to raise 5000 and gain charity status.

If the group raises their target of £5,000, they will also be eligible for charity status and can develop their future fundraising efforts even further.

They are now challenging dads across the country to take part.

Gareth Williams, one of the dads climbing all three peaks, said: "I'm taking part because I want to change people's perceptions of how tragedies like this can affect the fathers.

"My wife and I lost our child in July last year. She was stillborn at full term. There's this whole idea that the man has to be strong for the woman. That's how I was. I wasn't able to show any emotion and that did more damage than good.

Tom Alston, also on the team. Six members are on board to take on the challenge and the group hope to find more.

"It's something other families and fathers might be going through, and through fundraising Daddy's With Angels can support them and make a real difference."

The dads will start in Scotland, climbing 1,345m Ben Nevis, followed by Scafell Pike in England (978m) and will finish with Wales's Mount Snowdon at 1,085m.

They plan to climb the peaks over three consecutive days, sometime between June and September 2017

Paul Scully-Sloan, director of Daddys With Angels, said: "We hope this will double as a fitness training goal for everyone involved, but a reasonable level of fitness is needed.

"It's not just for dads though. Anybody who wants to show their support for Daddys With Angels can take part."

Daddys With Angels is a worldwide organisation.

Paul said: "We started in 2010 as a support group for grieving fathers. We've grown so much since then that we've started fundraising. If we reach £5.000 this year we can become a charity and grow our fundraising and support services even further.

"We would never turn someone away. We have members whose children died years ago, or even lost them when they were full-grown adults. It doesn't matter. That pain can still be fresh, especially if they've bottled up their emotions. We will give our support to whoever needs it."

People can donate to Daddys With Angels' three peak challenge at https://www.gofundme.com/390rja8.

Anyone interested in taking part in the challenge can find out more at the group's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/dwa3peakschallenge/.

For more information on Daddys With Angels, visit their website at: https://www.daddyswithangels.org.